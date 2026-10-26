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Apple is using diagnostic machines to detect tampered iPhone returns
The new system will help cut down on wasted inventory

Apple is using diagnostic machines to detect tampered iPhone returns

By Akash Pandey
Oct 26, 2026
02:58 pm
What's the story

Apple is introducing a new anti-theft system at its retail stores, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The tech giant has been facing an increasing number of cases where customers buy iPhones or other products, only to remove accessories from the box, open up the device and remove components, or even take away the entire device. They then attempt to return the box hoping that the employee will not notice.

Innovative approach

Retail employees now have a device to scan in-box iPhones

To tackle this issue, Apple has instructed its retail employees to open the box and check its contents when a customer wants to return an iPhone.

However, the company now has a new solution that can help reduce wasted inventory.

According to Gurman, Apple has started giving retail employees a device that can "scan an in-box iPhone and run diagnostics on it to make sure the phone is fully intact."

Deployment strategy

Diagnostic devices deployed at stores earlier this month

Apple began deploying these diagnostic devices at its stores earlier this month.

The same devices have been used by Apple's retail employees to install iOS updates on iPhones without having to take them out of the box.

Recently, these machines were also updated with a feature that lets users add a personalized greeting to the setup screen of their new iPhone Duo models.

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Tech advancement

The scanners are part of Apple's Presto tech

The new anti-theft scanners are part of Apple's Presto tech, which allows staff to scan for tampering while keeping everything sealed.

This not only helps catch scammers but also reduces the number of wasted devices and ensures smoother returns for all customers.

Previously, employees had to open every returned box, making it impossible to resell those phones as new.

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