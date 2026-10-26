Apple is using diagnostic machines to detect tampered iPhone returns
What's the story
Apple is introducing a new anti-theft system at its retail stores, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The tech giant has been facing an increasing number of cases where customers buy iPhones or other products, only to remove accessories from the box, open up the device and remove components, or even take away the entire device. They then attempt to return the box hoping that the employee will not notice.
Innovative approach
Retail employees now have a device to scan in-box iPhones
To tackle this issue, Apple has instructed its retail employees to open the box and check its contents when a customer wants to return an iPhone.
However, the company now has a new solution that can help reduce wasted inventory.
According to Gurman, Apple has started giving retail employees a device that can "scan an in-box iPhone and run diagnostics on it to make sure the phone is fully intact."
Deployment strategy
Diagnostic devices deployed at stores earlier this month
Apple began deploying these diagnostic devices at its stores earlier this month.
The same devices have been used by Apple's retail employees to install iOS updates on iPhones without having to take them out of the box.
Recently, these machines were also updated with a feature that lets users add a personalized greeting to the setup screen of their new iPhone Duo models.
Tech advancement
The scanners are part of Apple's Presto tech
The new anti-theft scanners are part of Apple's Presto tech, which allows staff to scan for tampering while keeping everything sealed.
This not only helps catch scammers but also reduces the number of wasted devices and ensures smoother returns for all customers.
Previously, employees had to open every returned box, making it impossible to resell those phones as new.