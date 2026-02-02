Is Apple working on Galaxy Z Flip rival?

Apple is said to be developing a new clamshell-style foldable smartphone. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that the next foldable device from Apple will be a square clamshell-style phone. The device is expected to take on Samsung 's Galaxy Z Flip series and Motorola 's RAZR. However, Gurman cautions that this model is still in its early stages and may not make it to market anytime soon.

Market approach Apple to create demand for different foldable devices Apple is said to be banking on the success of its first foldable iPhone, to create demand for different shapes and sizes. The company is also said to be considering a larger book-style foldable device in the future. The first-generation iPhone Fold will be smaller than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7.

Upcoming release iPhone Fold to be launched alongside iPhone 18 Pro models The iPhone Fold is expected to be launched alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models in September this year. It will sport a 5.5-inch outer display and an internal display of around 7.6-7.8-inch. Apple is said to be using a Samsung-made OLED panel for the device, which was showcased at CES 2026 this year.

Design strategy Apple is said to be using Samsung-made OLED panels Apple plans to combine the flexible OLED panel with a liquid metal hinge and a metal support plate. The latter was showcased at CES 2026 and is said to disperse stress when folding, creating a display with an almost invisible crease. This is reportedly a key requirement for Apple before entering the foldable market.

