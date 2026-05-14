Apple explores App Store changes to support agentic, coding apps

Apple is exploring ways to better accommodate apps with artificial intelligence (AI) agents and coding capabilities on its App Store , The Information reported. The tech giant is working on a system that would ensure its security and privacy standards while enabling the integration of AI app features. However, details on how this system will work remain unclear at this stage.

Policy enforcement Apple started blocking updates for vibe coding apps In March, Apple started blocking updates for some popular vibe coding apps. These apps violate App Store rules against running code that alters their own or other apps' functionality. Vibe coding, which allows users to create apps and websites with little to no coding experience using AI agents and natural language prompts, has gained popularity, but Apple's rules have struggled to keep up.

Compliance issues AI agents also pose compliance issues Apps with AI agents also pose similar compliance issues for Apple. These agents can autonomously perform complex tasks and create mini apps using tools and capabilities not traditionally allowed under Apple's App Store rules. To keep up with these software trends that developers and users want, Apple will have to make some changes to its policies.

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Future prospects Siri to get major upgrade in iOS 27 Apple intends to bring AI agents into the App Store while avoiding issues like rogue AI agents deleting content. The company is also working on its own AI capabilities as it prepares for future apps. Siri will get a major upgrade in iOS 27, making it smarter and more competitive with Claude and ChatGPT. Apple has partnered with Google to use custom Gemini models for powering Siri.

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Developer outreach Apple has started reaching out to app developers Apple has started reaching out to app developers for integrating capabilities like booking flights and sending calendar invites into the new version of Siri and Apple Intelligence. Some developers are reluctant to partner with Apple due to concerns over potential commission fees. However, Apple has assured some developers that it doesn't intend to charge commissions in the early stages of this partnership.