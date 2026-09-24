Apple issues watchOS 27.0.1 to stop new Apple Watch reboots
Technology
Apple just dropped a quick fix for a frustrating bug that made some new Apple Watches (Ultra 4 and Series 12) randomly restart, right in the middle of calls or while using Siri.
The issue popped up soon after launch, with users flagging the issue on Reddit and Apple Community Support.
Neural Engine timeout error identified
The culprit was a Neural Engine timeout error: basically, commands taking too long to process.
The watchOS 27.0.1 update tackles this directly, but doesn't add any security changes.
To get your watch running smoothly again, just make sure it's at least one-half charged and on Wi-Fi, then head to Settings > General > Software Update (or use the Apple Watch app on your iPhone).
It's quick and should put those surprise reboots to rest!