Apple launches ads on Maps to help businesses reach customers
What's the story
Apple has launched a new advertising platform called "Ads on Maps" in the US and Canada. The move is aimed at helping businesses reach potential customers through targeted ads on Apple Maps. The company had announced the initiative earlier this year, with plans for a summer 2026 rollout. Now, businesses can start purchasing media space on this platform to promote their services or products.
Advertising features
Ads on Maps aligns with Apple's privacy approach
The "Ads on Maps" platform allows businesses to upload photos, add promotional messages, and set budgets with no minimum media buy.
This is in line with Apple's privacy approach for advertisers across its multiple advertising platforms.
The company claims that over a billion relevant business searches occur on Apple Maps every month, with half of them resulting in user action.
Incentive scheme
Apple offers monthly credit to encourage ad adoption
To encourage businesses to use this new advertising platform, Apple is offering a 15% monthly credit on media purchases made via credit card by October 11, 2026.
This credit can be applied to the following month's spend, up to $1,000 per month for the first year.
The ads are designed to help businesses connect with users in real-time as they search and discover local places like restaurants, banks, and grocery stores.
User engagement
Ads on Maps provide location-based and time-based targeting options
The "Ads on Maps" platform provides location-based and time-based targeting options.
Businesses with five or fewer locations can buy media directly in Apple Business using automated tools.
For those with more than five locations or existing Apple Ads advertisers, they will be directed to the Apple Ads platform.
Once an ad is live, users can take actions like calling a business or getting directions to its location directly from the ad.
Policy restrictions
Apple's advertising policy restricts certain business categories from running ads
In July, Apple released official guidelines and policy terms for businesses looking to buy ad placements inside Apple Maps.
The policy prohibits certain business categories from running ads on some or all placements due to laws, regulations, and policy restrictions.
These include home-services businesses such as plumbing, electrical work, locksmithing, and HVAC services, among others.