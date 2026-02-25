Apple launches age verification tools to meet child safety laws

Apple has announced the global launch of new age-verification tools across its platforms. The move is part of the tech giant's effort to comply with a growing number of child safety laws. The update also includes improvements to the Declared Age Range API, now in beta testing. This will allow apps to determine a user's age category and receive signals about their method of age assurance.

Policy changes Age verification in Australia, Brazil, and Singapore From February 24, 2026, Apple will prevent users in Australia, Brazil, and Singapore from downloading apps rated 18+ unless they confirm their adult status. This is part of the company's effort to comply with local laws. For developers distributing their apps in Brazil who identify their app as containing loot boxes through an age rating questionnaire, the app's age rating on the Brazil storefront will be updated to 18+.

US regulations New rules in Utah and Louisiana In the US, new age verification rules will come into effect in Utah (from May 6) and Louisiana (from July 1). Developers will be required to use Apple's APIs to verify age categories and obtain parental consent for significant app updates. The expanded toolkit for developers includes the Declared Age Range API for age signals and parental permissions, Significant Change API under PermissionKit, a new age rating property type in StoreKit, and App Store Server Notifications for compliance tracking.

