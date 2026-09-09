Apple launches AirPods 5 with stronger noise cancelation, preorders $129

The AirPods 5 pack improved Active Noise Cancelation with up to five hours of battery life (even with ANC on), plus Adaptive Audio that tweaks your sound based on where you are.

You get Personalized Spatial Audio for that immersive vibe, Conversation Awareness so you don't miss what's happening around you, and Voice Isolation for clearer calls.

There's also Live Translation for chatting across languages, hands-free Siri support, touch controls (including volume swipe), and even a camera remote feature.

With USB-C and wireless charging options, plus an IP57 rating for sweat and water resistance, these buds are ready for everyday life.