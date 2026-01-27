Apple AirTag 2, with improved range, now available at ₹3,800
What's the story
Apple has officially launched the second-generation AirTag, nearly five years after the first model hit the market. The new device comes with a range of hardware upgrades designed to improve precision and usability. It features an updated Ultra Wideband chip for better Precision Finding range and an enhanced internal design for improved speaker output. The new AirTag still runs on a coin cell battery and has an IP67-rated build.
Technological upgrades
Enhanced features of the 2nd-generation AirTag
The second-generation AirTag comes with a more powerful Ultra Wideband chip, same as the one used in iPhone 17 series, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch Series 11. This new chip boosts Precision Finding range by up to 50%, helping users locate their lost items from farther away. The improved Bluetooth chip also widens the range for locating items.
User experience
New AirTag offers more ways to locate lost items
The new AirTag also supports Precision Finding on Apple Watch Series 9 and later models, as well as Apple Watch Ultra 2 or later. This feature gives users a more powerful experience on their wrist. Plus, the device works with iPhone's Share Item Location feature to help recover misplaced items by sharing their location with trusted third parties like airlines.
Design improvements
Second-generation AirTag boasts louder speaker and privacy features
The second-generation AirTag comes with an updated internal design and a new speaker that is 50% louder than its predecessor. This means users can hear their AirTag from twice as far away as before. Apple also promises enhanced privacy and security features with the new device, including cross-platform alerts and unique Bluetooth identifiers that change frequently to prevent unwanted tracking.
Market launch
Second-generation AirTag pricing and availability
The second-generation AirTag is priced at ₹3,790 for a single unit in India. It is also available as a four-pack for ₹12,900. Customers can get free engraving on their new purchase via Apple.com and the Apple Store app. The device requires an iPhone running iOS 26 or later or an iPad running iPadOS 26 or later to work with the Find My network.