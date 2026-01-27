Apple AirTag 2, with improved range, now available at ₹3,800

Apple has officially launched the second-generation AirTag, nearly five years after the first model hit the market. The new device comes with a range of hardware upgrades designed to improve precision and usability. It features an updated Ultra Wideband chip for better Precision Finding range and an enhanced internal design for improved speaker output. The new AirTag still runs on a coin cell battery and has an IP67-rated build.

Technological upgrades Enhanced features of the 2nd-generation AirTag The second-generation AirTag comes with a more powerful Ultra Wideband chip, same as the one used in iPhone 17 series, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch Series 11. This new chip boosts Precision Finding range by up to 50%, helping users locate their lost items from farther away. The improved Bluetooth chip also widens the range for locating items.

User experience New AirTag offers more ways to locate lost items The new AirTag also supports Precision Finding on Apple Watch Series 9 and later models, as well as Apple Watch Ultra 2 or later. This feature gives users a more powerful experience on their wrist. Plus, the device works with iPhone's Share Item Location feature to help recover misplaced items by sharing their location with trusted third parties like airlines.

Advertisement

Design improvements Second-generation AirTag boasts louder speaker and privacy features The second-generation AirTag comes with an updated internal design and a new speaker that is 50% louder than its predecessor. This means users can hear their AirTag from twice as far away as before. Apple also promises enhanced privacy and security features with the new device, including cross-platform alerts and unique Bluetooth identifiers that change frequently to prevent unwanted tracking.

Advertisement