Apple launches limited-edition AirPods 5 in India at ₹17,900
By Mudit Dube
Oct 12, 2026 09:41 am
What's the story
Apple has launched a limited-edition version of its AirPods 5 in India. The new model comes with a festive engraving on the wireless charging case and is priced at ₹17,900. It features Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Live Translation powered by Apple Intelligence, Siri AI support, and offers up to 22 hours of battery life with ANC activated.
Unique features
The earbuds are available exclusively through Apple's online store
The limited-edition AirPods 5 comes with a unique festive design on its charging case, giving it a distinct look for the season.
This exclusive touch adds a special element to Apple's wireless audio offering in India.
The earbuds are available exclusively through Apple's online store and are aimed at Indian customers looking for something unique this festive season.