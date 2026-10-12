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Home / News / Technology News / Apple launches limited-edition AirPods 5 in India at ₹17,900
Apple launches limited-edition AirPods 5 in India at ₹17,900
The earbuds are available exclusively through Apple's online store

Apple launches limited-edition AirPods 5 in India at ₹17,900

By Mudit Dube
Oct 12, 2026
09:41 am
What's the story

Apple has launched a limited-edition version of its AirPods 5 in India. The new model comes with a festive engraving on the wireless charging case and is priced at ₹17,900. It features Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Live Translation powered by Apple Intelligence, Siri AI support, and offers up to 22 hours of battery life with ANC activated.

Unique features

The earbuds are available exclusively through Apple's online store

The limited-edition AirPods 5 comes with a unique festive design on its charging case, giving it a distinct look for the season.

This exclusive touch adds a special element to Apple's wireless audio offering in India.

The earbuds are available exclusively through Apple's online store and are aimed at Indian customers looking for something unique this festive season.

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