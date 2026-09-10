Apple launches Series 12 and Ultra 4 watches with recap

Apple just dropped the Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4, and they're all about smart features.

Thanks to new "Audio Intelligence," you get Siri Recap (which sums up your daily chats) and Live Recap (for quick live transcriptions).

The watches can even pick up on important sounds like crying babies or doorbells, pretty handy for busy days.

Series 12 starts at $399, Ultra 4 at $799. Preorders are open now, and the watches will be available in stores starting September 18.