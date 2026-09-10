Apple launches Series 12 and Ultra 4 watches with recap
Apple just dropped the Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4, and they're all about smart features.
Thanks to new "Audio Intelligence," you get Siri Recap (which sums up your daily chats) and Live Recap (for quick live transcriptions).
The watches can even pick up on important sounds like crying babies or doorbells, pretty handy for busy days.
Series 12 starts at $399, Ultra 4 at $799. Preorders are open now, and the watches will be available in stores starting September 18.
Apple fitness upgrades and AirPods 5
Fitness fans get more accurate heart rate tracking, readiness scores, and frequent variability readings on these watches.
Apple also launched AirPods 5 with better noise cancelation ($129), plus a $149 version that adds on-earbud volume controls and longer battery life, both will be out September 18.