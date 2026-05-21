Apple launches sleep apnea detection, hearing tests for India users
Apple is rolling out two handy health features for users in India: the Apple Watch will now track your sleep for signs of sleep apnea, while AirPods Pro 2 and 3 can run hearing tests right from your iPhone or iPad.
If your watch picks up on consistent breathing issues while you sleep, it will let you know so you can check in with a doctor.
And with AirPods Pro, you will be able to test your hearing at home, no clinic visit needed.
Apple updates focus on early detection
These updates are all about catching health issues early, especially ones that often go unnoticed.
The Apple Watch uses its sensors and smart algorithms to spot irregular breathing patterns over time, creating reports you can share with your doctor.
For hearing, the AirPods use clinically validated technology to make personalized audiograms and even boost real-world sounds if you need them, with the hearing test results securely stored in the Health app.