Apple launches sleep apnea detection, hearing tests for India users Technology May 21, 2026

Apple is rolling out two handy health features for users in India: the Apple Watch will now track your sleep for signs of sleep apnea, while AirPods Pro 2 and 3 can run hearing tests right from your iPhone or iPad.

If your watch picks up on consistent breathing issues while you sleep, it will let you know so you can check in with a doctor.

And with AirPods Pro, you will be able to test your hearing at home, no clinic visit needed.