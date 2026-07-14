Apple lawsuit won't delay OpenAI hardware plans: Report
What's the story
OpenAI's ambitious hardware timeline remains unchanged despite the recent trade secret theft lawsuit filed by Apple. The tech giant accuses OpenAI and some of its former employees of stealing confidential information to further their consumer-device ambitions. The lawsuit alleges a "pattern of theft" by ex-Apple employees who now work at OpenAI, with leadership allegedly normalizing such misconduct.
Legal battle
OpenAI on track to announce its first hardware this year
In the wake of Apple's lawsuit, OpenAI has maintained its stance on the hardware timeline.
A source familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that "OpenAI still believes it is on track to announce its first product this year and release it in 2027."
However, this could change as the company processes Apple's claims.
Product development
Analyst predicts first device to be a small, screenless product
After announcing its partnership with Jony Ive to develop an AI-first device, speculation about OpenAI's plans has been rife.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had predicted that the first device would be a small, screenless product worn around the neck.
It would use cameras and microphones to capture surroundings while relying on a smartphone for computing and display functions.
Future prospects
OpenAI hints at plans for multiple devices
OpenAI has hinted at plans for multiple devices instead of just one.
The company clarified in a court filing related to the iyO case that its first product wouldn't be an in-ear or wearable device, as many had speculated when the partnership was announced.
This indicates a broader vision for its hardware offerings beyond what was initially thought.
Legal implications
Apple's lawsuit could impact OpenAI's recruitment and product development plans
Apple's lawsuit against OpenAI could have immediate effects on the AI company's recruitment and product development plans.
The iPhone maker alleges that OpenAI asked former Apple employees and potential hires to bring information about unreleased products.
It also claims that OpenAI trained its recruits on how to bypass Apple's security measures, using a checklist created by the tech giant's former iPhone design chief.
Potential delays
Legal battle could slow down OpenAI's hardware development timeline
The legal battle between Apple and OpenAI could delay the latter's hardware plans.
Bloomberg Intelligence has reported that Apple "is likely to secure targeted preliminary relief tied to OpenAI's device effort."
Any such order would likely require disputed materials to be isolated, evidence preserved, and compliance certified, potentially slowing down OpenAI's hardware development timeline.