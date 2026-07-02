The negotiations are still ongoing

Apple lobbies US to buy Chinese-made memory chips

By Mudit Dube 09:44 am Jul 02, 202609:44 am

What's the story

Apple is in talks with two Chinese semiconductor manufacturers, ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) and Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC), to buy memory chips. The move comes as part of Apple's strategy to mitigate the impact of a global memory shortage that has forced the tech giant to hike prices across its product range. The negotiations are still ongoing and no final decision has been made yet, according to a Bloomberg report.