Apple MacBook Ultra to get these new features
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to launch a new high-end laptop, the "MacBook Ultra." According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the device will be Apple's first major MacBook redesign in five years and is expected to hit the market between late 2026 and early 2027. However, due to the ongoing global memory chip shortage, a later release date seems more likely. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also predicts mass production of this innovative machine will begin by late 2026.
Design features
First MacBook with OLED display
The MacBook Ultra is expected to be the first Apple laptop with an OLED display, replacing the mini-LED backlighting of current models.
This hybrid OLED technology will offer better colors, contrast ratios, brightness, and power efficiency.
The device will also be Apple's first Mac to support touch input directly on the display. However, it won't be marketed as a touch-first device like the iPad but rather a "touch-friendly" one.
Additional features
Reinforced hinge and hole-punch camera
The MacBook Ultra is also expected to feature a reinforced hinge, so the display doesn't wobble when tapped.
It will replace the current "notch" with a smaller hole-punch camera at the top of the display.
This change would free up menu bar space and take the design closer to an uninterrupted, edge-to-edge display.
Tech specs
Digital cutout for notifications
The MacBook Ultra will also have a digital cutout that expands into an iPhone-style Dynamic Island.
This interactive feature would show items like Siri, low battery alerts, and AirPods connection indicators around the camera.
As for its internals, the laptop is expected to come with Apple's existing M5 Pro and M5 Max chips instead of the rumored "M6 Pro" and "M6 Max."
Design evolution
Thinner bezels around the display
The MacBook Ultra is expected to be thinner and lighter than the current MacBook Pro.
It will come in two display sizes, 14-inch and 16-inch, just like the current MacBook Pro models.
Samsung Display is said to be supplying slightly larger panels for these models, which could mean slimmer bezels around a bigger display.