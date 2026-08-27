Apple Maps starts showing ads
What's the story
Apple Maps has started showing ads in its search results. The move comes after Apple's announcement in March that it would allow businesses to pay for prime spots on the platform. The ads appear at the top of search results or as the first entry in the "suggested places" section, marked with a blue "ad" icon. The rollout of ads in Apple Maps began this week for users in the US and Canada.
User information
Apple assures users that their data will remain private
Apple has assured users that their personal data will not be linked to their Apple Account.
The company said in its March announcement, "A user's location and the ads they see and interact with in Maps are not associated with a user's Apple Account."
It also emphasized that personal data stays on the user's device, is not collected or stored by Apple, and isn't shared with third parties.