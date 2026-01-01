Apple marks iPhone 11 Pro, Watch Series 5 as 'vintage'

Apple has added several popular devices to its 'vintage' category, including the iPhone 11 Pro and Apple Watch Series 5. A product is classified as vintage if it was sold more than five years ago. After seven years, it becomes obsolete and Apple stops providing repairs or spare parts for it. While software updates may continue, hardware support effectively ends after that period.

Vintage additions Other devices added to Apple's vintage list Along with the iPhone 11 Pro, Apple has also added the 2020 Intel-based 13-inch MacBook Air, cellular-capable iPad Air 3, and the last remaining variant of iPhone 8 Plus with 128GB storage to its vintage list. The move indicates that these devices are now considered past their prime by Apple.

Impact on repairs Vintage status: What it means for users The vintage label doesn't mean repairs come to a halt immediately. Apple and authorized service providers can still offer repairs if parts are available. However, the supply becomes increasingly limited over time and Apple doesn't guarantee anything once a product enters this phase. This essentially means that iPhone 11 Pro owners now have a shrinking window for official repairs before they have to look for third-party services or replacements.