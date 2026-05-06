Apple may introduce solid-state buttons in all-glass iPhone 20

Apple 's upcoming 20th-anniversary iPhone is rumored to debut in 2027 with a unique curved-glass design and solid-state buttons. These innovative features were recently highlighted by popular leaker Instant Digital on Weibo. The post detailed several expected specifications for the special edition device, including the much-discussed solid-state button technology.

Button innovation Solid-state buttons Solid-state buttons work by detecting pressure changes, like a finger touching the edge of a device, instead of using mechanical or capacitive systems. This allows manufacturers to design devices with uninterrupted surfaces that don't require physical buttons. The leaker claimed that Apple is testing this feature in different scenarios such as with gloves on, wet hands, extreme temperatures, and through cases.

Chip technology Ultra-low power chip to back functioning of solid-state buttons The solid-state button's operation will be aided by an "ultra-low power chip" that can detect its use even when the iPhone is off. This tech was first hinted at by the leaker in October 2025, when Apple had reportedly completed the "functional verification" of its solid-state button system. The feature could also pave the way for an all-glass iPhone model, enhancing its aesthetic appeal.

Advertisement

Additional specs Other expected features Along with the solid-state buttons, the leaker also hinted at an under-display Face ID system and an under-display front camera for the 20th-anniversary iPhone. The device is also expected to sport a dual-layer OLED screen similar to that of iPad Pro display panels. For power, it could pack a battery with around 6,000mAh capacity and support reverse wireless charging.

Advertisement