Apple may launch iPhone 18, Air 2 in March 2027
What's the story
Apple is said to be gearing up for a major shift in its iPhone release strategy. A recent report by ETNews has revealed that the tech giant plans to launch the iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 in March 2027. This would mark Apple's first spring iPhone launches, as part of its rumored split-release strategy. The company is also said to be working on an affordable model called the iPhone 18e.
Production plans
Mass production of OLED panels to start by late December
Apple's display suppliers, Samsung Display and LG Display, are said to be prepping for mass production of OLED panels for the upcoming iPhones.
The companies are reportedly adjusting their production schedules in line with Apple's expected launch date.
Mass production is likely to start by late December or early January, giving Apple enough time to prepare the devices for a March release.
Release strategy
Departure from Apple's usual September release cycle
The reported March 2027 launch would be a departure from Apple's usual September release cycle.
The company typically unveils its standard and Pro iPhone models together during this time.
However, Apple has already launched the iPhone 18 Pro models and iPhone Duo in September. Now, it is expected to focus on these devices until year-end before turning its attention toward its spring lineup.
Supplier details
Samsung to be exclusive OLED panel supplier for Air 2
Samsung Display is said to be the exclusive OLED panel supplier for the iPhone Air 2.
Meanwhile, both Samsung Display and LG Display are preparing panels for the standard iPhone 18.
Apple is also said to be keeping its existing OLED panel inventory that could be used for the Air 2. This strategy could help avoid large new orders with display manufacturers.
Tech specs
iPhone 18 expected to come with A20 chip
The standard iPhone 18 is expected to sport a 6.3-inch 120Hz ProMotion display and Apple's next-gen A20 chipset.
The device is also expected to pack up to 12GB of RAM, Apple's C2 modem, a smaller Dynamic Island, and an 18MP front camera.
For photography, it could sport two rear cameras, both of which are expected to be 48MP.