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Apple to allow Google Cast on iPhones, iPads
The feature will likely be limited to EU region

Apple to allow Google Cast on iPhones, iPads

By Akash Pandey
May 25, 2026
01:39 pm
What's the story

Apple is reportedly working on a feature that would allow users to replace AirPlay with third-party streaming protocols at the system level. The move comes as part of Apple's compliance with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA). The feature will likely be limited to the EU region, much like third-party app stores.

Feature details

Native integration of Google Cast

As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is working on integrating support for third-party AirPlay streaming alternatives into iOS 27. This would allow services like Google Cast to be set as the default method for streaming video, photos, and audio from an Apple device to a speaker or TV. The feature could theoretically allow any smart speaker or streaming device manufacturer to integrate natively with iOS without having to support AirPlay or use Bluetooth.

Regional availability

Feature likely limited to Europe

The report suggests that the feature will most likely be limited to the European Union. This means if you're outside the EU, you shouldn't expect native Google Cast integration anytime soon. The move comes as part of Apple's efforts to comply with new regulations and provide more flexibility for users in Europe.

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