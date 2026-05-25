Apple to allow Google Cast on iPhones, iPads

Feature details

Native integration of Google Cast

As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is working on integrating support for third-party AirPlay streaming alternatives into iOS 27. This would allow services like Google Cast to be set as the default method for streaming video, photos, and audio from an Apple device to a speaker or TV. The feature could theoretically allow any smart speaker or streaming device manufacturer to integrate natively with iOS without having to support AirPlay or use Bluetooth.