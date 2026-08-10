Apple Watch with ceramic case could return this year

The ceramic Apple Watch has been missing from Apple's lineup for nearly seven years, making it a rare collector's item.

The case material had a rich deep-gloss finish and was highly resistant to scratches.

Apple first introduced a white ceramic option with Series 2, followed by a black variant with Series 3.

However, both colors were dropped for Series 4 and only reintroduced in white for Series 5 before being discontinued again in 2020 with the launch of Series 6.