Apple Watch with ceramic case could return this year
What's the story
Apple is reportedly planning to reintroduce the popular ceramic Apple Watch. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a new model could hit the market as early as this year. The last time Apple offered a ceramic watch was in 2019 with the "Apple Watch Edition Series 5." The company had previously used the Edition branding for its premium watches made of high-end materials.
Rare find
Apple previously offered ceramic watches in white and black
The ceramic Apple Watch has been missing from Apple's lineup for nearly seven years, making it a rare collector's item.
The case material had a rich deep-gloss finish and was highly resistant to scratches.
Apple first introduced a white ceramic option with Series 2, followed by a black variant with Series 3.
However, both colors were dropped for Series 4 and only reintroduced in white for Series 5 before being discontinued again in 2020 with the launch of Series 6.
Future prospects
Gurman hints at the return of a ceramic case option
Gurman's latest Power On newsletter hints at Apple's plans to bring back a ceramic case option.
He wrote, "Apple has been working on an addition for styles, with the company plotting the return of a ceramic case option either this year or next."
Currently, the Watch Series 11 is available in aluminum or titanium, while Apple Watch Ultra comes exclusively in titanium.
Pricing strategy
Ceramic as a more premium material option
Ceramic is expected to be offered as a more high-end premium material option for Apple Watch. The Series 5 ceramic Apple Watch had a starting price of $1,299.
Currently, titanium watches start at $699 while the cheapest Series 11 starts at $399.
This indicates that if Apple does bring back the ceramic variant this year or next, it could be positioned as an even more premium offering in its smartwatch lineup.