Apple Music subscription prices increased in India: Check new rates

The Individual plan for ₹139/month offers access to Apple's library of over 100 million songs, ad-free listening, offline downloads, Spatial Audio, Lossless Audio, curated playlists, and Apple Music Classical.

The Family plan at ₹229/month includes all these features for up to six family members via Family Sharing.

The Student plan priced at ₹69/month comes with all Individual plan features plus free access to Apple TV+ for eligible students.