Apple Music subscription prices increased in India: Check new rates
What's the story
Apple has raised the subscription prices for its music streaming service, Apple Music, in India. The Individual plan now costs ₹139 per month, up from ₹119. The Family plan has seen the biggest hike, increasing from ₹179 to ₹229 per month. Meanwhile, the Student plan now costs ₹69 per month as opposed to its earlier price of ₹59.
Service details
Individual, family, and student plans
The Individual plan for ₹139/month offers access to Apple's library of over 100 million songs, ad-free listening, offline downloads, Spatial Audio, Lossless Audio, curated playlists, and Apple Music Classical.
The Family plan at ₹229/month includes all these features for up to six family members via Family Sharing.
The Student plan priced at ₹69/month comes with all Individual plan features plus free access to Apple TV+ for eligible students.
Bundle increase
Prices of Apple One bundles also increased
Along with Apple Music, Apple has also raised the prices of its Apple One bundles in India.
The Individual plan now costs ₹195/month (up from ₹175), while the Family plan has increased from ₹235 to ₹295/month.
The Premier plan now costs ₹995 instead of its previous price of ₹899.
Depending on the chosen bundle, these plans offer services like Apple Music, TV+, Arcade, iCloud+, Fitness+, and News+ (where available).