The move comes following the release of the Swift 6.3 update earlier this year

You can now create Android apps using Apple's Swift

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:25 pm Mar 29, 202606:25 pm

What's the story

Apple has officially added support for its programming language, Swift, on the Android platform. The move comes following the release of the Swift 6.3 update earlier this year. The update introduces the first official version of the Swift Software Development Kit (SDK) for Android, allowing developers to create native Android applications in Swift and adapt existing ones to be compatible with Android.