You can now create Android apps using Apple's Swift
What's the story
Apple has officially added support for its programming language, Swift, on the Android platform. The move comes following the release of the Swift 6.3 update earlier this year. The update introduces the first official version of the Swift Software Development Kit (SDK) for Android, allowing developers to create native Android applications in Swift and adapt existing ones to be compatible with Android.
Development impact
Swift SDK enables Kotlin, Java integration
The new Swift SDK for Android also includes Swift Java and Swift Java JNI Core. These tools enable developers to integrate Swift code into existing Android applications written in Kotlin/Java. The changelog of the update highlights this as a major milestone that opens up new opportunities for cross-platform development in Swift, potentially simplifying the process of developing Android apps based on their iOS counterparts.
Cross-platform potential
Swift could ease cross platform app development
While Kotlin remains the primary programming language for Android, Swift's addition is a welcome development. It could make it easier for developers to create cross-platform applications, bridging the gap between iOS and Android.