Apple offers $95 to iPhone users over delayed AI
What's the story
Apple has agreed to a $259 million class-action settlement in a US lawsuit over allegations of misleading advertising related to its AI and Siri features. The lawsuit claimed that Apple had promised advanced AI capabilities would be integrated into the iPhone 16, which was launched in 2024. However, while some features like ChatGPT integration with Siri and generative emoji tools were introduced in 2024, the company didn't deliver on all its promises.
Claim process
Settlement website launched on Monday
The settlement website was launched on Monday, with a claim filing deadline of December 21, 2026.
To be eligible for compensation, users must be US residents who purchased an iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max or any iPhone 16 Pro model between June 10, 2024 and March 29, 2025.
They also have to confirm that they "expected at the time of purchase to receive certain Siri Apple Intelligence features on your device, which you did not."
Payment specifics
Payments may be delayed
Eligible users could get around $25 per device, with the amount possibly adjusted based on certain factors. The maximum compensation could be up to $95 per device.
A final approval hearing is set for February 24, 2027, which will determine if the settlement is fair and adequate.
Depending on the court's decision, there could be appeals that may delay payments.