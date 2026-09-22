Apple offers $95 to iPhone users over delayed AI

The settlement website was launched on Monday, with a claim filing deadline of December 21, 2026.

To be eligible for compensation, users must be US residents who purchased an iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max or any iPhone 16 Pro model between June 10, 2024 and March 29, 2025.

They also have to confirm that they "expected at the time of purchase to receive certain Siri Apple Intelligence features on your device, which you did not."