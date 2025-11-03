Apple to use Google's Gemini for revamped Siri: Report

Apple is planning to integrate Google 's Gemini model into a revamped version of Siri, its voice assistant, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The move, which is part of Apple's broader 'Apple Intelligence' initiative, is expected to be unveiled around March 2025. The collaboration between the two tech giants marks a rare partnership in the highly competitive world of artificial intelligence (AI) .

Upgrade details Gemini to enhance Siri's capabilities The upcoming Siri upgrade will leverage Google's Gemini, its flagship generative AI model, for more advanced voice interactions and AI-driven web search capabilities. Apple is said to be funding Google to develop a custom version of Gemini tailored specifically for Siri. The revamped Siri will be launched alongside new hardware such as a smart home display, an updated Apple TV, and a refreshed HomePod mini.

Partnership strategy Shifting from in-house development to external partnerships The integration of Gemini into Siri marks a strategic shift for Apple, which has always focused on in-house development and user privacy. The tech giant has been investing heavily in its own AI infrastructure, but is now looking to external partnerships to stay competitive in the fast-paced world of AI. This move also highlights the growing complexity and cost of developing cutting-edge AI models, even for tech giants like Apple.