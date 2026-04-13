Apple plans 2027 AI smart glasses to challenge Meta's Ray-Bans
Technology
Apple is gearing up to unveil its own AI-powered smart glasses by the end of 2026 or early 2027, with a launch planned for 2027, aiming to take on Meta's Ray-Bans and other everyday wearables.
The glasses are part of Apple's bigger push into AI, joining upcoming gadgets like the iPhone Fold.
Apple glasses offer cameras navigation Siri
Expect multiple frame styles (think rectangular and oval) and colors like black, ocean blue, and light brown.
The glasses will have built-in cameras for hands-free photos and videos, plus computer vision technology for things like navigation and reminders.
You'll be able to use Siri straight from the frames (no screen needed), making it easy to control your iPhone or other Apple devices just by talking.