Apple plans 3-day launch event for new iPhone, Macs, iPads

Apple is planning a major product launch event from March 2 to March 4, Bloomberg reported. This will be the tech giant's first major event of 2026 and will break away from its usual single keynote format. Instead, it plans a three-day series of announcements. The last day, dubbed "special Apple experience," will see select press members invited for hands-on sessions in New York City, London and Shanghai.

Anticipated launches Multiple product launches expected during the event Apple is expected to unveil at least five new products, including hardware and possibly silicon updates. A revamped budget MacBook with a visible design refresh is highly likely. The company is also expected to launch the iPhone 17e, an updated version of last year's budget model. Other anticipated products include refreshed versions of the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, an M4 chip-powered iPad Air, and an entry-level iPad powered by the A18 processor.

Supply chain signals Retail inventory shortages indicate upcoming product replacements Retail inventory shortages have fueled speculation about Apple's upcoming product launches. Stocks of the iPhone 16e, current iPad Air models, M4 MacBook Air variants, and high-end MacBook Pro configurations are reportedly running low globally. This trend is often seen as a reliable indicator that new replacements are on the way. Beyond the March event, refreshed Mac Studio desktops and a new Apple Studio Display are also expected in early 2026.

Advertisement