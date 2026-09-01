Apple presents 'shocking evidence' in OpenAI trade-secret lawsuit

Liu, who left Apple for OpenAI in January, is at the center of this case. He is one of over 400 former Apple employees who have joined the AI company.

According to Apple's latest filing, OpenAI "only recently" submitted a key piece of evidence: an Apple-issued MacBook that Liu had been using since leaving the company.

Apple describes it as "shocking evidence" to strengthen its claims that Liu stole trade secrets to benefit OpenAI.