Apple presents 'shocking evidence' in OpenAI trade-secret lawsuit
What's the story
Apple has stepped up its legal battle against OpenAI, accusing the AI company of destroying key evidence. The tech giant also claimed that former iPhone engineer Chang Liu "not only downloaded a confidential Apple circuit schematic but also used it in his work" at OpenAI. The allegations were made in a court filing supporting Apple's motion for expedited pretrial fact-finding in the lawsuit.
Case details
Liu is at the center of Apple's case
Liu, who left Apple for OpenAI in January, is at the center of this case. He is one of over 400 former Apple employees who have joined the AI company.
According to Apple's latest filing, OpenAI "only recently" submitted a key piece of evidence: an Apple-issued MacBook that Liu had been using since leaving the company.
Apple describes it as "shocking evidence" to strengthen its claims that Liu stole trade secrets to benefit OpenAI.
Laptop findings
Apple alleges Liu sent instructions for destroying evidence
The MacBook contains evidence that Liu "sent instructions for destroying evidence to an OpenAI colleague who confirmed she would comply," Apple's lawyers said.
The filing also claims that Liu "used a tool in his work at OpenAI that has the same name as an internal Apple engineering application used for Apple development work."
Recruitment controversy
Apple accuses OpenAI of delaying production of evidence
Apple has accused OpenAI of encouraging Apple employees to share information, components, drawings, and other materials related to unreleased products while covering its tracks.
The tech giant also alleged that OpenAI is delaying the production of evidence.
"The MacBook represents the very limited information defendants provided so far (and only after weeks of delay), and shows Apple is not conducting 'fishing expeditions' but that its trade secrets are being used and evidence is being destroyed," Apple's lawyers said.
Legal proceedings
OpenAI has asked the court to dismiss Apple's lawsuit
OpenAI has maintained that it followed industry-wide recruiting standards when hiring Apple employees and that Liu was just trying to help a former colleague at Apple when accessing the cloud data.
The AI company has asked the court to dismiss Apple's lawsuit.
Meanwhile, Apple is seeking monetary damages from OpenAI and an order requiring it to stop using stolen trade secrets and destroy any proprietary materials in its possession.