Apple pulls Chinese chatbot Talkie over inappropriate messages to minors
What's the story
Apple has removed the popular AI chatbot app, Talkie, from its App Store globally. The decision comes after media reports claimed that the app's AI-generated characters were sending sexualized messages to minors. Launched in 2023 by Shanghai-based company MiniMax, Talkie offers a variety of companions for users to chat with, often featuring romantic themes.
User base
App's self-reported age limit raises concerns
Talkie, which is also available in a Chinese version called Xingye, has gained immense popularity in the US, Philippines, and Mexico.
The app is available in multiple languages and has an 18+ rating on both Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
However, child safety advocates have raised concerns over its weak verification safeguards that let users self-report their age.
Business impact
Talkie, Xingye accounted for over 60% of MiniMax's income
Talkie and Xingye have been major revenue generators for MiniMax, accounting for over 60% of its income in 2024.
The company has since shifted its focus to enterprise coding and multimodal AI models like MiniMax M1 and Hailuo-02, especially after its Hong Kong IPO in January.
As of October 2026, Talkie had around 11 million monthly active users across its app and website, according to Chinese research firm Unique.
Regulatory concerns
AI chatbots are under scrutiny
AI chatbots have been under increasing scrutiny, especially over the risks they pose in interactions with minors.
Earlier this year, Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot was criticized by governments after it generated sexualized images of women and children.
Character.ai, another maker of AI companions, is facing multiple lawsuits in the US over its chatbots' inappropriate interactions with minors.