Apple races to bring Face ID to iPhone Duo 2
What's the story
Apple is said to be prioritizing the integration of Face ID and an Action button into its second-generation iPhone Duo. However, a new report suggests that tight development timelines could limit the hardware changes for this upcoming device. The iPhone Duo's first launch was marred by screen-breaking issues and the absence of a Face ID module, which many critics considered a major flaw.
Feature integration
Face ID integration in progress
In response to the criticism, Apple is reportedly working on reintroducing Face ID for the second-generation iPhone Duo, codenamed V78.
The company has already created prototypes with Face ID and is working on integrating it into the device.
However, due to tight timelines and limited testing time for these prototypes, it's unclear how far along they are in this process.
Feature combination
Merged action button on the cards
Along with Face ID, Apple is also looking to add an Action button into the next-gen Duo.
There are rumors that this could be done by merging the Action button with the Camera Control button due to limited space on the device.
However, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg warns that customers shouldn't expect their feedback to result in hardware changes until Duo 3 launches.
Design focus
iPhone Duo 2 likely to reflect design priorities
The iPhone Duo 2 is likely to reflect the design priorities Apple had set even before the first-generation model was announced.
The report indicates that the next iteration will come with Face ID, a telephoto camera, and a thinner and lighter design.