Apple raises Mac and iPad prices, blames memory chip surge
Apple just bumped up prices on Macs by 15 to 20% and iPads by 15% to 25%, saying it's all because memory chips are suddenly way more expensive.
The reason? AI data centers are grabbing up most of the chips, which Apple described as an "extraordinary surge."
CEO Tim Cook described it as a "hundred-year flood," hinting that this kind of supply crunch is pretty rare.
MacBook Air $1,299, iPad Air $749
The MacBook Air now starts at $1,299 (that's $200 more), and the iPad Air is up to $749 after a $150 jump.
Cook explained that big tech companies like Google and Amazon are buying up chips for their AI servers, so there's less left for devices like yours.
Apple ruled out building its own memory-chip factories but says it will use its balance sheet to help ease shortages.
And heads-up: Micron said tight supply will stretch past 2027, and Nintendo and Sony have already raised prices on memory-heavy products.