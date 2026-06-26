Apple raises Mac and iPad prices, blames memory chip surge

MacBook Air $1,299, iPad Air $749

The MacBook Air now starts at $1,299 (that's $200 more), and the iPad Air is up to $749 after a $150 jump.

Cook explained that big tech companies like Google and Amazon are buying up chips for their AI servers, so there's less left for devices like yours.

Apple ruled out building its own memory-chip factories but says it will use its balance sheet to help ease shortages.

And heads-up: Micron said tight supply will stretch past 2027, and Nintendo and Sony have already raised prices on memory-heavy products.