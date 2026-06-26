Apple raises prices for Macs, iPads, and accessories in India

MacBook Air and Pro prices climb

MacBooks saw the steepest jump: the 13-inch MacBook Air with M5 starts at ₹1,49,900 (up from ₹1,20,900), and the MacBook Pro M5 soared from ₹1,69,900 to ₹2,39,900.

The Mac mini M4 is now ₹94,900 instead of ₹59,900.

iPad Air is priced at ₹89,900 (up from ₹64,900), while the top-end iPad Pro crosses ₹1.39 lakh.

Entertainment devices got pricier too: Apple TV 4K now costs ₹25,900 (was ₹14,900), and HomePod mini is at ₹15,900.

Cook said Apple held off as long as possible but couldn't avoid these increases any longer due to global trends.