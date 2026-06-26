Apple raises prices for Macs, iPads, and accessories in India
Apple just bumped up prices for Macs, iPads, Apple TV, and HomePod in India starting on Thursday, June 25, 2026.
Some models now cost up to ₹1 lakh more than before. CEO Tim Cook explained the hike is due to rising global memory and storage costs.
If you're eyeing an iPhone though, good news: those prices haven't changed.
MacBook Air and Pro prices climb
MacBooks saw the steepest jump: the 13-inch MacBook Air with M5 starts at ₹1,49,900 (up from ₹1,20,900), and the MacBook Pro M5 soared from ₹1,69,900 to ₹2,39,900.
The Mac mini M4 is now ₹94,900 instead of ₹59,900.
iPad Air is priced at ₹89,900 (up from ₹64,900), while the top-end iPad Pro crosses ₹1.39 lakh.
Entertainment devices got pricier too: Apple TV 4K now costs ₹25,900 (was ₹14,900), and HomePod mini is at ₹15,900.
Cook said Apple held off as long as possible but couldn't avoid these increases any longer due to global trends.