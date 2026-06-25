Apple hikes MacBook, iPad prices by up to ₹1L
What's the story
Apple has raised the prices of its MacBook and iPad models in India, with some variants witnessing a massive jump of up to ₹1 lakh. The price hike is driven by rising memory costs in the global supply chain and comes amid a broader global pricing update across Apple's product portfolio. The revised pricing is already reflected on Apple's India website, where several models are now listed at much higher rates than their launch tags.
Price changes
Price hikes for 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models
The price revision impacts both MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, as well as Apple's newly launched budget laptop lineup. The 13-inch MacBook Air with M5 chip has seen a price hike of ₹30,000 to ₹1,49,900 from its launch price of ₹1,19,900. Similarly, the 15-inch variant now costs ₹1,79,900 after a hike of ₹35,000 from its earlier announced price tag of ₹1,44,900.
Pro model hikes
Base 14-inch MacBook Pro sees massive ₹70,000 increase
The base 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 chip and 16GB RAM has witnessed a massive price hike of ₹70,000 to ₹2,39,900 from its launch price of ₹1,69,900. The MacBook Neo, Apple's most affordable laptop model, has also seen a price hike of ₹10,000. The M5 Max variant of the MacBook Pro (14-inch) has been hit with a major increase in pricing by up to ₹1 lakh.
iPad increases
iPad models also affected by price hike
Apple's iPad lineup has also been affected by the price hike. The 11-inch iPad Air with M4 chip will now cost ₹89,900 after a hike of ₹25,000 from its launch price of ₹64,900. The iPad Pro with M5 chip and base 256GB storage is now priced at ₹1,39,900 in India after a major increase of ₹39,910 from last year's introduction price tag of ₹99,990.
More revisions
Pricing for home entertainment products also increased
Apple has also significantly raised prices for its home entertainment products. The Apple TV 4K (64GB) now costs ₹25,900, up from ₹14,900, while the 128GB model is priced at ₹31,900, compared with ₹16,900 earlier, marking an increase of nearly 89%, the largest across Apple's product lineup. Meanwhile, the HomePod's price has risen to ₹44,900 from ₹32,900, and the HomePod mini now retails for ₹15,900, up from ₹10,900.
Information
Vision Pro also got more expensive
Apple has also increased the price of the Vision Pro to $3,699 from $3,499 as part of a broad pricing overhaul across its product lineup. The update follows a brief outage of Apple's online store earlier today, which returned with revised pricing across several products.
Scenario
Tim Cook recently warned of potential revisions
The price revisions come shortly after Apple CEO Tim Cook warned that price hikes were becoming increasingly difficult to avoid amid ongoing pressure on component supply chains, particularly memory. Industry data indicates that shortages and rising costs of high-performance memory modules are now beginning to push up device prices across multiple product categories.