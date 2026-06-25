The price hike is due to rising memory costs

Apple hikes MacBook, iPad prices by up to ₹1L

By Akash Pandey 10:11 pm Jun 25, 202610:11 pm

What's the story

Apple has raised the prices of its MacBook and iPad models in India, with some variants witnessing a massive jump of up to ₹1 lakh. The price hike is driven by rising memory costs in the global supply chain and comes amid a broader global pricing update across Apple's product portfolio. The revised pricing is already reflected on Apple's India website, where several models are now listed at much higher rates than their launch tags.