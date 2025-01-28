Still struggling to update AirPods firmware? Check Apple's new guide
What's the story
Apple has finally improved its AirPods firmware support page with a detailed guide on updating the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max.
Unlike other Apple devices like iPhone or Apple Watch that let users initiate updates manually, the update process for these audio devices is automatic.
The updated support page keeps Apple's initial summary of prerequisites for the update process but adds an expanded step-by-step guide.
Update recommendations
New guide includes specific suggestions for firmware updates
The updated guide on Apple's AirPods firmware support page provides specific advice to users.
These include charging the device with a USB cable and waiting at least 30 minutes for the update to take place.
The steps are generally applicable to both AirPods and AirPods Pro models, with minor adjustments required for AirPods Max.
Specifically, steps related to charging the case are excluded for AirPods Max, as these over-ear headphones utilize external charging.
Step-by-step instructions
Apple's guide for successful AirPods firmware update
To update the firmware successfully, users need to keep their AirPods within Bluetooth range of a Wi-Fi connected iPhone, iPad, or Mac.
They should keep the AirPods in their charging case with the lid closed and connect it to a USB charger/port with the charging cable.
After keeping the case closed for at least 30 minutes, they can open it, reconnect their devices, and check if the firmware version has been updated from the Settings menu.
User verification
No notifications for successful AirPods firmware updates
Apple's system doesn't offer any alerts or pop-ups on a connected device to show when the AirPods's firmware has been updated successfully.
You will have to check your AirPods firmware version manually by going through the Bluetooth settings of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.
If the firmware version shown is older than the latest ones mentioned on Apple's support page, reset your AirPods and repeat the update process.