Apple removes Russian social network VKontakte from App Store
What's the story
Apple has removed VKontakte (VK), one of Russia's largest social networks, from its App Store. The move was announced by the parent company of VK in a statement on Thursday. The company said that "Apple has removed VK apps from the App Store without warning or explanation," adding that "VK Group apps are no longer available for download or updates on Apple devices."
Impact
Kremlin demands explanation from Apple
The removal of VKontakte from the App Store has sparked a major controversy, with the Kremlin demanding an explanation from Apple. The Russian government has been pushing its citizens to use local services like Max, an app promoted as an alternative after foreign platforms faced restrictions. However, with both VK and Max now missing from the App Store, Russia's efforts to reduce dependence on foreign technology have hit a roadblock.
Response
VKontakte's statement on the matter
In its statement, VKontakte expressed disappointment over Apple's decision and highlighted the impact on Russian users. "Apple is restricting Russian users' access to popular services used daily by tens of millions of people, including social networks, messaging apps, video platforms, email, and educational products," the company said. The move comes after Apple had earlier removed state-backed Max messenger developed by VK from its App Store.
Trust issues
Kremlin calls Apple's move 'bizarre'
The Kremlin has expressed its discontent over Apple's decision to remove VKontakte from the App Store. The Kremlin called the move "bizarre," and spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that their relevant authority would contact Apple for an explanation. He further questioned the reliability of Apple's services, saying it raises questions about how trustworthy this service is as a provider.