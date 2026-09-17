Apple eyes AI server market with NVIDIA's tech
What's the story
Apple is reportedly planning to re-enter the enterprise server market by developing an artificial intelligence (AI) server. The tech giant is said to be working on a new server that could use two or four of its upcoming M8 Ultra chips, according to The Information. The development would mark a broader expansion of Apple's AI infrastructure plans as businesses increasingly focus on running AI models rather than just training them.
Strategic move
Server not expected before 2029
The development of its own servers would take Apple's use of in-house silicon from consumer products to enterprise infrastructure.
The company has been focusing on developing its own chips for a while now, with the M8 Ultra expected to be Apple's most powerful processor yet.
However, the planned server isn't expected before 2029 and could still be scrapped altogether.
Project details
Apple considering NVIDIA's NVLink Fusion technology for connectivity
The AI server project is backed by John Ternus, Apple's hardware chief when the work began about a year ago. He is now the company's CEO.
Apple is also considering NVIDIA's NVLink Fusion technology to connect multiple M8 chips in the planned server.
Some employees believe that NVIDIA currently offers the best connectivity solution for this project.
Market re-entry
First dedicated server hardware since 2011
The planned server would be Apple's first dedicated server hardware offering since it discontinued its Xserve line in 2011.
The move would mark a broader expansion of Apple's focus from standard Mac hardware and consumer devices to enterprise infrastructure.
Meanwhile, the report also indicates a thaw in relations between Apple and NVIDIA after nearly two decades of tension over an alleged defect in NVIDIA graphics chips that caused widespread MacBook failures.