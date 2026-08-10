Apple Watch could get round display, screenless fitness accessories
What's the story
Apple is reportedly considering a major redesign for its Apple Watch lineup. The tech giant is said to be exploring different shapes and sizes for the smartwatch, including round displays and screenless fitness accessories. This would be a major departure from the current design language of the Apple Watch, which has remained largely unchanged since its inception.
Market strategy
Exploring premium and affordable models
According to Bloomberg, Apple is considering both high-end and low-end versions of the new wearable.
The company is weighing the benefits of introducing more premium as well as affordable models.
This potential shift in strategy comes as the Apple Watch faces stiff competition from other devices such as Oura Ring and screenless smart fitness gadgets.
Design evolution
AI-centric health app overhaul
The proposed new shapes for the Apple Watch would also go hand-in-hand with a software overhaul.
The company is said to be looking at moving its Health app toward an AI-centric approach.
However, it's important to note that these plans are still in the early stages and nothing concrete has been decided yet.
Product launch
What to expect from upcoming Apple Watch refresh
This fall, Apple is expected to launch updated versions of the Watch, namely the Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4.
These new models will come with upgraded CPUs, new color options, and enhanced fitness features.
The launch is likely to take place at Apple's annual September event, where the company will also unveil its next iPhone 18 Pro series as well as a foldable iPhone likely called 'iPhone Ultra.'