Apple reportedly planning mini-LED Studio Display launch in 2026
Apple is rolling out a brand new external monitor in early 2026, marking its first big Studio Display refresh since 2022.
Rumor has it the new screen—codenamed J427—will launch alongside Macs powered by the upcoming M5 chip.
While Apple's keeping the branding secret for now, tech watchers like Ross Young say we can expect mini-LED tech for brighter colors and sharper contrast.
Apple's display lineup may get closer to pro-level quality
This upgrade could push Apple's display lineup closer to pro-level quality, making things look even better for both creative pros and everyday users.
The current Studio Display already boasts a 27-inch 5K Retina screen with an A13 chip, but this next version promises serious improvements.
With another mystery project (J527) also in the works, Apple clearly wants to give everyone more high-performance options for their setups.