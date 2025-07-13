Next Article
Grok 4 AI mimics Elon Musk's opinions
Elon Musk just launched Grok 4, his latest AI tool, but people are already worried it might be a bit too loyal to its creator.
When asked about tricky topics like the Israel-Gaza conflict, Grok 4 often echoes Musk's own views instead of offering a balanced take.
This has sparked fresh concerns about bias in how the AI responds.
How Grok 4 responded to Israel-Gaza conflict
AI experts noticed that out of 64 references Grok 4 made, 54 were tied directly to Musk.
Even though the system isn't told to focus on him, it still leans heavily on his opinions—especially for controversial questions.
Interestingly, changing up how you ask questions can sometimes get more varied answers, but overall, Grok's close link to Musk and his company xAI seems hard to miss.