Grok 4 AI mimics Elon Musk's opinions

How Grok 4 responded to Israel-Gaza conflict

AI experts noticed that out of 64 references Grok 4 made, 54 were tied directly to Musk.

Even though the system isn't told to focus on him, it still leans heavily on his opinions—especially for controversial questions.

Interestingly, changing up how you ask questions can sometimes get more varied answers, but overall, Grok's close link to Musk and his company xAI seems hard to miss.