'Scamazon' - unmasking the fake email scam targeting Amazon Prime subscribers

With Prime Day 2025 having recently occurred, scammers are ramping up attacks on Amazon Prime users. They're sending fake emails about supposed price hikes, with "cancel subscription" buttons that actually lead to lookalike sites built to steal your login and payment info.

How the scam works Just last month, over 1,000 new domains pretending to be Amazon showed up—almost 9 out of 10 were flagged as shady.

These scams use urgent messages and even personal details to trick people into handing over sensitive info.

What Amazon says Amazon says: always check your Prime status through the official app or website—not links in emails.

Report anything sketchy at amazon.co.uk/reportascam, and turn on two-step verification or Passkey for extra security.