SpaceX sends unidentified satellite to Geostationary Transfer Orbit
Early this morning, SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket sent Israel's new Dror-1 satellite into space from Cape Canaveral.
Built mostly with homegrown tech by Israel Aerospace Industries, Dror-1 is set to power up the country's communications for the next 15 years.
The launch marks a big step for Israel in space and tech.
'Smartphone in space' tech powers Dror-1
Dror-1 isn't just another satellite—it comes with advanced digital features and what engineers call "smartphone in space" tech, making it super flexible for communications.
It'll park itself 36,000km above Earth, staying put over one spot to keep signals strong and steady.
Falcon 9 booster makes successful landing
The Falcon 9 booster that carried Dror-1 pulled off its 13th successful flight, landing smoothly on a drone ship in the Atlantic just 8.5 minutes after takeoff.
That kind of reusability keeps launches cheaper—and way more frequent—pushing what's possible in modern space travel.