SpaceX sends unidentified satellite to Geostationary Transfer Orbit Technology Jul 13, 2025

Early this morning, SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket sent Israel's new Dror-1 satellite into space from Cape Canaveral.

Built mostly with homegrown tech by Israel Aerospace Industries, Dror-1 is set to power up the country's communications for the next 15 years.

The launch marks a big step for Israel in space and tech.