Massive Martian meteorite to be auctioned at Sotheby's

More about the meteorite

NWA 16788 is an olivine-gabbroic shergottite, meaning it's packed with minerals like pyroxene and olivine.

Scientists matched its chemical signature to Mars using NASA Viking mission data, so there's no doubt it's the real deal.

It also sports a glassy crust from blazing through Earth's atmosphere.

Fun fact: it's about 70% larger than any other Martian meteorite we know of and makes up nearly 7% of all confirmed Martian rocks on Earth.