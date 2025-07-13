Axiom-4 mission prepares for return; marks private space milestone Technology Jul 13, 2025

India's Shubhanshu Shukla, the country's first private astronaut, is set to leave the International Space Station on July 14 at 4:30pm IST and land back on Earth around 3:00pm IST on July 15 (give or take an hour).

The Axiom-4 mission launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in May with help from Axiom Space, NASA, and SpaceX.