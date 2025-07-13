Next Article
Axiom-4 mission prepares for return; marks private space milestone
India's Shubhanshu Shukla, the country's first private astronaut, is set to leave the International Space Station on July 14 at 4:30pm IST and land back on Earth around 3:00pm IST on July 15 (give or take an hour).
The Axiom-4 mission launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in May with help from Axiom Space, NASA, and SpaceX.
Over 60 experiments aboard ISS
Shukla trained with ISRO before joining a diverse crew led by veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson.
Together, they wrapped up over 60 experiments in areas like biology and AI—pretty cool for India's space journey and a big step for global teamwork in private space travel.