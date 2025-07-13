Axiom-4 return: Full schedule and viewing details

The crew's spacecraft will splash down off California around 3:00pm IST on July 15. If you're curious, NASA , Axiom Space, and SpaceX will stream the whole return—starting with hatch closing at 2:00pm IST on July 14.

Over 60 experiments during 3 weeks in orbit

During nearly three weeks in orbit, the four astronauts ran over 60 experiments—from studying microalgae for better life support to exploring how space affects our muscles and immune systems.

Their work could help make future long-term space missions safer and smarter.