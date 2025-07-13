Next Article
Axiom-4 return: Full schedule and viewing details
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, part of the Axiom-4 mission, is set to leave the International Space Station (ISS) on July 14 at 4:30pm IST.
He's been up there since June 26, after launching with his crew on a SpaceX rocket.
Splashdown off California
The crew's spacecraft will splash down off California around 3:00pm IST on July 15.
If you're curious, NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX will stream the whole return—starting with hatch closing at 2:00pm IST on July 14.
Over 60 experiments during 3 weeks in orbit
During nearly three weeks in orbit, the four astronauts ran over 60 experiments—from studying microalgae for better life support to exploring how space affects our muscles and immune systems.
Their work could help make future long-term space missions safer and smarter.