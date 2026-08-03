Apple is developing smart glasses to track your health
What's the story
Apple is reportedly working on a new pair of non-AR smart glasses, after abandoning plans to expand the Vision Pro into a health platform. The tech giant has been working on an adapted version of its Fitness+ app for the headset, which would let users watch workout videos and track their movements. However, these features may not be available in the first generation model next year.
Health focus
Vision Pro was initially meant to be a health platform
The Vision Pro was originally intended to be a health-focused platform, with plans for a special body-tracking analysis system.
This would have differentiated it from devices like iPads and Apple TVs.
However, due to the headset's weight, these plans were shelved.
Now, Apple is revisiting this concept with its upcoming smart glasses, albeit in a different way due to no display integration.
Recruitment drive
Apple is hiring for its smart glasses project
Apple is actively hiring for its smart glasses project, as per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
The company's Vision Products Group, which is working on the glasses and future headsets, is looking for someone to "define the future of health, well-being, and fitness experiences across vision products."
This person will have to turn vague opportunities at the intersection of spatial computing, wearables, consumer health, and human behavior into a clear product direction.
Feature speculation
AI-powered workout buddy could be integrated into the device
While it's not clear what Apple has planned for its upcoming smart glasses, the company could bring its AI-powered Workout Buddy to the device.
This would work with heart rate sensors embedded in the glasses, much like those expected with AirPods Pro 3.
The cameras on the device could also be used for different activities, helping users improve their workouts by understanding what they're doing right and wrong.