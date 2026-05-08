The device will be AirTag-sized

Apple is developing AirTag-sized pendant with cameras and Siri support

By Akash Pandey 01:03 pm May 08, 202601:03 pm

What's the story

Apple is said to be developing a new "pendant with cameras," a wearable accessory that could be launched as early as next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The new pendant will be AirTag-sized. It will have an "always-on" camera and a microphone for Siri voice commands. However, it won't have a display or laser projector. The device will have its own chip, but it will rely heavily on iPhones for processing tasks.