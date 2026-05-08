Apple is developing AirTag-sized pendant with cameras and Siri support
What's the story
Apple is said to be developing a new "pendant with cameras," a wearable accessory that could be launched as early as next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The new pendant will be AirTag-sized. It will have an "always-on" camera and a microphone for Siri voice commands. However, it won't have a display or laser projector. The device will have its own chip, but it will rely heavily on iPhones for processing tasks.
Design details
It may also come with a speaker
The pendant will attach to a person's clothing with a clip, or you can insert a cord or chain to wear it as a necklace. Apple is also considering adding a speaker to the accessory. The device is expected to work with some of iOS 27's revamped Siri features, further enhancing its functionality and user experience.
Glasses launch
Smart glasses are also in the works
Along with the pendant, Apple is also working on smart glasses. Gurman expects the company to unveil them in late 2026 or early 2027. The glasses will have built-in cameras for capturing photos and videos, as well as speakers and microphones for music, phone calls, and Siri notifications. However, unlike Meta's latest Ray-Bans, these won't have an in-lens augmented reality (AR) display.