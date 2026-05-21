Apple reveals AI accessibility upgrades for its devices this year
Technology
Apple just revealed a bunch of AI-powered accessibility upgrades coming later this year to iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Vision Pro.
These updates include several features powered by Apple Intelligence to make devices easier to use for people with different needs: think better navigation, visual help, reading support, and mobility tools.
Automatic subtitles smarter image descriptions eye-tracking
The highlights: automatic subtitles for videos that don't have captions (finally!), smarter image descriptions you can actually ask follow-up questions about, and voice commands like "zoom in" in the Magnifier app.
Plus, wheelchair users will be able to control their power chairs with eye-tracking on Vision Pro.
It's all part of Apple's push to make tech more inclusive for everyone.