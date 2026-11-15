Apple reveals why HomeView took so long to develop
What's the story
Apple has revealed the story behind the creation of its new HomeView smart display. The device is the result of years of design work, with a special focus on audio quality, privacy, and Siri AI integration. Speaking to TechRadar, Matthew Costello, Apple's VP of Hardware Engineering, said that they wanted to create a device specifically for "home life," which is often busy and complex.
User-centric design
Privacy is a major concern for Apple
Cecilia Dantas, from Apple's Home Product Marketing, emphasized that the goal of HomeView was to provide users with exactly what they need at any given moment. She stressed the importance of simplicity in this process.
Dantas also stressed privacy, saying that every user's data is accessible to them but remains private.
The information comes directly from their iPhone and isn't stored on the device itself.
Enhanced features
Beyond calendars and reminders
Dantas also highlighted that HomeView's capabilities go beyond just calendars and reminders.
She shared her personal experience of using a shared family album on the device, which updates as other members add to it.
This feature adds a sense of connection among users, making the device more than just a tool for managing tasks or schedules.
Development journey
Built around Siri
Costello revealed that the HomeView was built around Siri, with Apple wanting to integrate the AI into a communal device for homes.
The development process started with designing a unique display shape, different from other Apple products.
This led to many decisions about the placement of components in the final product.
Technical specifications
Impressive low-light performance
The HomeView features speakers similar to those found in the HomePod, but it comes in two different versions.
Costello explained that they had to balance the display with audio quality, resulting in a split-audio architecture.
The device also boasts an impressive low-light performance of 0.3 nits, making it the lowest light performance Apple has ever engineered into a product.