Apple reveals how iPhone Duo's hinge, display was engineered

Marieb explained that Apple worked extensively on the torque profile of the hinge, changing several mechanical properties to give it a premium feel.

He compared the feeling when shutting the Duo's hinge to that of shutting a high-end automobile's door.

"That was design intent, so people would have a feeling like, 'Oh, it's okay. This is well crafted, and it's safe for me to use and not worry about it,'" he said.