Apple rolls out biggest Maps upgrade in India
What's the story
Apple has launched a revamped version of its Maps app in India, complete with a host of new features. The updated service includes augmented reality (AR) walking directions, Look Around, 3D views of more than 300 landmarks, and dual-language labels for easier navigation. The new map also provides real-world details like pillars and other points of interest to help users find their way along unnamed roads.
User-centric design
Natural language guidance and dual-language labels
The revamped Apple Maps comes with features like enhanced Natural Language Guidance and dual-language labels, specifically designed for India's navigation needs.
The voice guidance will now be customized to include directions based on recognizable landmarks, such as "Turn right after the petrol pump."
The app also supports English and Hindi, along with regional languages such as Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odia, and Urdu.
Enhanced navigation
AR walking directions and look around
The updated Apple Maps also offers 3D renderings of over 300 landmarks across India.
Users can explore Indian streets virtually through Look Around, which provides high-resolution interactive street-level photography.
For pedestrians, the app offers AR Walking Directions that let you raise your iPhone to scan surrounding buildings and see step-by-step directional cues overlaid on the real-world view through the camera.
Transit integration
Public transport coverage in several cities
The updated Apple Maps also brings public transport coverage for cities like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.
Users can find nearby transit stations, pin favorite routes, and receive notifications when it's time to get off at their stop.
The app also supports Indian Railways route planning with journey guidance similar to that available for public transport.