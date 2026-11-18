The revamped Apple Maps comes with features like enhanced Natural Language Guidance and dual-language labels, specifically designed for India's navigation needs.

The voice guidance will now be customized to include directions based on recognizable landmarks, such as "Turn right after the petrol pump."

The app also supports English and Hindi, along with regional languages such as Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odia, and Urdu.