Apple rolls out iOS 27 with AI Siri September 14
Apple is rolling out iOS 27 and a smarter, AI-powered Siri on September 14, 2026.
The big highlight is Siri AI, which can tap into your calendar and emails to help automate tasks: think reminders that actually know your schedule.
English comes first, with French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish joining the lineup in October.
Siri AI limited to newer devices
iOS 27 also brings a Liquid Glass slider for clearer icons and a fix to that one optical illusion that caused such a ruckus at the launch of iOS 26.
Updates are coming to macOS (now called Golden Gate), iPadOS, watchOS, and more, with Siri AI and new Shortcuts for M-series MacBooks.
Heads up: Siri AI only works on newer devices like recent iPads with A- or M-series chips and Apple Vision Pro; older gadgets won't get these features.